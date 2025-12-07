Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

After over 8,600 arrests, Assam launch drive to end child marriage in 30 districts in one year

The Centre has set a target to end child marriage by 2030 but Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said his government seeks to eliminate the problem by 2026. Assam has 35 districts.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 17:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 17:26 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarmachild marriage

Follow us on :

Follow Us