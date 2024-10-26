Home
Assam BJP MLA writes to CEC over 'eating of beef' remarks by Congress MP

Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami, in the complaint filed through the Nagaon district returning officer, accused Hussain of using inflammatory language during the campaign.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 16:33 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 16:33 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsBypollsmodel code of conduct

