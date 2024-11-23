Home
Assam bypolls: BJP retains Behali seat

The seat was earlier held by Ranjit Dutta who was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Tezpur parliamentary seat.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 10:43 IST

