Assam bypolls: Two police officers transferred after violence

Additional superintendent of police (Crime), Nagaon, Partha Pratim Saikia and Kaliabar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rupjyoti Dutta has been moved out.
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 09:12 IST

