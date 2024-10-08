Assam Cabinet thanks PM for classical status to Assamese language

In today's #AssamCabinet meeting, we resolved to thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for granting Classical Language status to Assamese



We also resolved to

✅️Launch Mission Basundhara 3.0

✅️Approve delimitation of AP/GP/ZP

✅️Approve ₹1417cr for rural roads and schools pic.twitter.com/efAIpUtoHs