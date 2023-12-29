'Incorrect translation': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma apologises for now-deleted casteist post

The animated video stated that "farming, cow-rearing and commerce are habitual and natural duties of the Vaishya, while serving the three 'varnas' -- Brahman, Kshatriya and Vaishya -- is the natural duty of the Shudras". Sharing this video, Sarma even said: "God Sri Krishna himself described the types of natural duties of Vaishya and Shudras."

This sparked a massive political row with opposition leaders denouncing what they called the "BJP's Manuvadi and regressive ideology".