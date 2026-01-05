Assam earthquake: three injured, 18 others impacted in four districts

<p>GUWAHATI: At least three persons including a woman sustained injuries and 18 others were impacted in four districts after an earthquake measuring 5.1 on Richter Scale hit Assam at 4.17am on Monday.</p><p>The three persons were injured in Morigaon district in central Assam, the epicentre of the earthquake. </p><p>A report issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday evening said an elementary school was partially damaged in neighbouring Nagaon district while main gate of a temple (Haleswar Devalay) was also partially damaged under Tezpur revenue circle in Sonitpur district. Eight houses, six in Nagaon and two in Nalbari district, also got damaged due to impact of the quake, the ASDMA report said. Sources said the three sustained injuries due to the quake, 18 others either fainted or had health issues out of panic created by the earthquake. Many rushed out of apartments and buildings in Guwahati, the state capital, as the quake jolted the city. The impact was reported in at least 13 villages in Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Nalbari district. <br></p>