Assam flood situation worsens; 3 more deaths in Barak Valley

Guwahati: Barak Valley and central Assam districts remained severely affected by floods with three more deaths being reported on Saturday.
The death toll in Barak Valley, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi has risen to 10 since May 29 while one more person died earlier, in Karbi Anglong West district.
On Saturday morning, an additional team of NDRF was airlifted from Guwahati to Silchar, the headquarters of Cachar district in Barak Valley, as thousands remained marooned in flood waters.
The daily bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday evening said three deaths were reported from Cachar, Karimganj and Silchar in the past 24 hours while nearly two lakh people remained affected in the three districts. Nagaon and Hojai in central Assam, too, remained severely hit where over four lakh people were affected.
More than six lakh people remained affected by flood in 597 villages in Assam's 10 districts, said the bulletin. Over 41,000 people were provided shelter in relief camps and relief centres. The districts affected by this year's first wave of flood include Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Hojai, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong West, Morigaon, Golaghat, Dibrugarh and Dhemaji.
Train lines between Guwahati and Silchar and Tripura have remained seriously affected due to breach in tracks caused by rains and mudslides between New Haflong and Chandranathpur under Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).
NFR on Saturday said several trains connecting Silchar and Tripura with Assam and the rest of the country were cancelled due to the damage and waterlogging in tracks and stations.
Cachar district administration closed all educational institutions on Saturday in view of the meteorology department's warning about heavy rains. The administration also asked residents to remain indoors.
Published 02 June 2024, 01:11 IST