Assam floods claim six more lives, 3.5 lakh people affected across 11 districts

Guwahati: Floods triggered by heavy rains has claimed six more lives in Assam, taking the death toll in this year's first wave of deluge to eight. Over 3.49 lakh people in 11 districts remained affected by the flood.
The daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday evening said three deaths, including that of a child, were reported from Cachar district. Neighbouring Hailakandi reported two more deaths while one person died due to flood in Karbi Anglong West district. Two deaths were earlier reported in Hailakandi district in the state's Barak Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. The bulletin said the flood affected 590 villages, of which 192 are in Cachar followed by Karimganj (157 villages) and Hailakandi (34 villages).
Heavy rains and storms caused by cyclone Remal on May 28 ravaged parts of Assam, leading to three deaths due to landslides. The rains continued in most parts of the state triggering floods. The IMD on Thursday said Monsoon entered the Northeast and Kerala together, providing a respite from high temperature Assam witnessed till May 27.
Rail communication between Barak Valley, Tripura and Assam remained affected due to destruction of rail tracks mainly in Dima Hasao district.
The ASDMA bulletin said four rivers: Kopili, Barak, Katakhal and Kushiyara were flowing above the danger level on Friday. The flood affected districts are: Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Nagaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Dima Hasao and Dhemaji.
Published 31 May 2024, 18:25 IST