Assam floods claim six more lives, 3.5 lakh people affected across 11 districts

The daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday evening said three deaths, including that of a child, were reported from Cachar district. Neighbouring Hailakandi reported two more deaths while one person died due to flood in Karbi Anglong West district. Two deaths were earlier reported in Hailakandi district in the state's Barak Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. The bulletin said the flood affected 590 villages, of which 192 are in Cachar followed by Karimganj (157 villages) and Hailakandi (34 villages).