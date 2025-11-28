<p>Kolkata: A class 10 student was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after her AI-generated nude images were circulated on social media, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The girl, who had been staying at her maternal uncle's house, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead on Thursday night, a police officer said.</p>.<p>"We have received a complaint alleging that a married man from the locality has been harassing her," he said.</p>.Kerala man found hanging in Bengaluru residence; police book female flatmates for abetment to suicide.<p>Her family members, in the complaint, alleged that the man had collected her photographs and used AI tools to generate nude images, which were then shared online.</p>.<p>"The family also accused members of the man's family of participating in the harassment. They have demanded strict legal action against all those involved," he said.</p>.<p>Preliminary reports suggest the teenager may have taken her own life due to prolonged mental distress caused by harassment and online abuse, the police officer added. </p>