Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal: Class 10 girl found hanging in her room after AI-generated nude images circulated online

The girl, who had been staying at her maternal uncle's house, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead on Thursday night, a police officer said.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 16:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 16:59 IST
India NewsCrimeAIstudent death

Follow us on :

Follow Us