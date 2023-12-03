Assam illegal immigrants: SC to examine validity of Citizenship Act's section 6A on Dec 5

While hearing the matter in September, the apex court had said the title of the proceeding shall be, 'In Re: Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955.' 'During the course of the hearing, it has been agreed that the contesting parties shall consist of (i) those who are challenging the constitutional validity of section 6A of the Citizenship Act 1955 on the one hand; and (ii) those including the Union of India and the State of Assam who are supporting the validity of the provision,' the bench had said in its September 20 order.