Assam minor gang-rape case: People hit streets in protest in different parts of state

Guwahati: People hit the streets in different parts of Assam on Sunday, protesting the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon district and demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits.

The girl was allegedly raped by three persons, who came on a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle in Dhing on Thursday evening.

At Dhing, shops and business establishments reopened today after two days of spontaneous closures to protest against the crime.