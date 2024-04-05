Assam records biggest-ever drug haul as heroin worth Rs 210 crore seized

"On searching the vehicle, more than 21.5 kg of heroin was seized from it, out of which 18 kg was in the purest form that needs further processing, while 3.5 kg was finished product," Mahanta said.

The value of the seized drugs was estimated to be around Rs 210 crore in the international market, he said.

The vehicle has been seized and the legal procedures and investigations have started, he said.

''We had received information that a huge consignment of drugs from a neighbouring state was on its way to be supplied to some big cities. We upped our vigil and were keenly observing the developments," he said.

The vehicle started its journey three days ago and reached the location, where it was intercepted, on Thursday, he said.