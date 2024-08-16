Assam signs MoU with Geological Survey of India for developing early warning system to combat landslides

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday signed a MoU with Geological Survey of India (GSI) for developing an experimental regional landslide early warning system in order to combat the problem of landslides.

The MoU was signed between Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer, ASDMA and Siladitya Sengupta, Deputy Director General, GSI.

As per the MoU, the ASDMA and GSI will try to implement an experimental regional early warning forecast system for making an operational model on landslides initially for Dima Hasao and Cachar, two landslide-prone districts in Assam. The system will be developed for a large area with inputs from static landslide susceptibility and hazard maps; dynamic short and long-term rainfall forecasts, beside others. It will be gradually expanded to the rest of the state.