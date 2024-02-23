Assam to repeal Muslim Marriage Act in big Uniform Civil Code push

Assam has decided to repeal the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act which many see as a first big step towards passing legislation on Uniform Civil Code. The move comes weeks after Uttarakhand became the first state in independent India to pass such legislation.

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the decision had been taken by the cabinet, making the announcement on Friday, several media outlets reported.

NDTV, citing sources, said a bill is most likely to be tabled in the state assembly which is slated to be in session till February 28.