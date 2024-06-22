Assam woman running tea stall with remuneration from Bihu performance has CM as customer

The CM had praised Biswas on the micro-blogging site earlier this month as well, saying, "Making full use of the amount, Hemaprabha Biswas from Kaliabor opened a shop to support her education and being Atmanirbhar in its true sense." "We will continue to assist our people and through our policies empower them to be self-sufficient and be torchbearers of a new Assam," he added.