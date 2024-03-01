Assam's cancer care model followed by other states: CM Himanta

"The lone category 1 facility, which will be the apex cancer care hospital, is being opened at Guwahati," the chief minister said.

The state government's share in the project is Rs 2,460 crore, while Tata Trusts will provide Rs 1,180 crore, the government of India Rs 180 crore and over Rs 80 crore has been raised through donations.

An Assam Cancer Care Foundation has been formed to manage the units, which will be responsible for operating these and if any revenue deficit is there at the end of the year, the state government to fill the gap, the CM said.

Ten such cancer care centres are already operational and over 2.15 lakh patients have received treatment in these, he added.

"The entire country is trying to follow Assam. We are thinking of upgrading this project so that Assam becomes a nodal state when it comes to cancer care," Sarma said.

He also affirmed the state government's commitment to the development of the Barak Valley.

"A section of people in Barak Valley indulge in propaganda that the state government does not care about this part. But when you look at projects like this, it shows that not only does the government care but we also actively support Barak Valley," Sarma said.