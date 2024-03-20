Assam's Congress MP withdraws resignation after meeting party chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Guwahati: Assam MP Abdul Khaleque, who had recently resigned from the Congress, on Wednesday withdrew it after a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.

The Barpeta MP in a letter to Kharge said that the party's central leadership reached out to him after his resignation.

He had fruitful discussions with general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and later had the blessings of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.