Attempt to form a new insurgent group foiled in Bodoland region: Assam police

Guwahati: Assam police on Tuesday said an effort to form a new insurgent group in Bodoland region was foiled when they detained 20 people and seized sophisticated weapons during an operation.

The weapons included six automatic rifles, four single shot rifles, pistols, hand grenades, and 54 rounds ammunition of AK series rifles. The weapons were seized from a forest situated along Kokrajhar-Chirang district. The held were trying to form a new militant group since the last 3-4 months and revive insurgency in the Bodoland region, director general of police G P Singh said.

This comes days after police seized five China-made hand grenades and five other hand-made grenades from a village in Sonitpur district in North Assam that shares a border with Bodoland region. Eleven hand made rifles were also seized earlier.