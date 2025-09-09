Menu
News in Pics | September 9, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 22:35 IST
Comments
A woman holds an umbrella inverted by winds as Tropical Storm Tapah approaches in Hong Kong, China.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A relative reacts next to the body of Palestinian girl Rania Bakroon, who was killed in an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Dancers carrying sets of antlers perform the Horn Dance, which dates back to 1226 in the village of Abbots Bromley, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An employee stands near a door that has an announcement for closure of the shop for mourning on the day of the Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani's funeral, at a Giorgio Armani store on Via dei Condotti, in Rome, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People are seen fishing in the Ganga river during sunset, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

A squirrel nibbles leftovers, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 08 September 2025, 22:35 IST
