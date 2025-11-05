Menu
BJP's loss is regional rival's gain: Veteran leader Rajen Gohain joins AJP ahead of Assam Assembly polls

AJP was formed in 2020 out of the anti-CAA agitation that turned violent in Assam.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 15:35 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 15:35 IST
Assam

