<p>Mangaldoi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday alleged that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a>, instead of supporting the country's army, was backing terrorists groomed by Pakistan.</p>.<p>Addressing a programme at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district, he accused the grand old party of protecting infiltrators and anti-national forces.</p>.Markets shut, people brave rains and slush in strife-torn Manipur to hear PM Modi, go back 'disappointed'.<p>"The Congress, instead of supporting the Indian Army, backs terrorists groomed by Pakistan. It protects infiltrators and anti-national forces," the PM alleged, while addressing the public meeting.</p>.<p>He also claimed that the Congress ruled Assam for decades, but built "only three bridges" over the Brahmaputra river, while the BJP-led dispensation constructed six such structures in the last 10 years.</p>.<p>He also praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for "evicting infiltrators from encroached land and ensuring that farmers can now cultivate on these plots".</p>.<p>The PM asserted that India was emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, and said that Assam's growth rate was 13 per cent.</p>.<p>"This was achieved due to the efforts of the double-engine government. The Centre and the state government are developing Assam as a health hub. The Northeast has a big role to play in achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' dream," the PM added.</p>