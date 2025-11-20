<p>Bengaluru: The state government will institute five awards to honour conservationists and environmentalists every year, chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> said on Wednesday, stressing the role of the public in conservation of the forests and environment.</p>.<p>Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebration of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) at Palace Grounds, Siddaramaiah expressed concern about the growing air pollution in smaller cities.</p>.<p>He noted that Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Davangere and Kalaburagi have already been included in the list of 131 polluted cities declared by the Union government.</p>.<p>He cited the work of the late Salumarada Thimmakka as an example of yeoman service for the environment. “A corpus fund of Rs 1 crore should be established in her name and the interest should be utilised to honour people who have saved the environment. The government will pitch in the additional amount, if required,” he said.</p>.<p>KSPCB Chairman P M Narendraswamy said that smaller cities were struggling with sanitation work.</p>.<p>“Most of the sewage treatment plants in the districts are not functioning properly. As a result, polluted water is joining the rivers. District administrations and urban local bodies should be instructed to ensure proper functioning of the plants,” he said.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said, “We want to make Bengaluru a plastic-free city. However, we can’t do it without cooperation from people,” he said.</p>