JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Congress gave identity to Himanta Biswa Sarma, hence he always thinks about it: Jairam Ramesh

It was because of Tarun Gogoi that Sarma rose to fame, otherwise, he would have lost into oblivion, he added.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 17:23 IST

Follow Us

Jorhat: Congress gave identity to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and that is why he thinks about it "all the time", the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that with the "opportunist" leaders joining the BJP, the Congress is reinventing itself in a newer and stronger way.

"This CM (Sarma) is known for the Congress, which gave him an identity. He was a minister for 15 years during Tarun Gogoi's tenure as CM. Later, he betrayed Congress and joined the BJP. I have never seen a betrayer like him," Ramesh said.

It was because of Gogoi that Sarma rose to fame, otherwise, he would have lost into oblivion, he added.

Talking about the poll prospects of the opposition alliance, Ramesh said, "The I.N.D.I.A. bloc will get a clear majority of over 272 seats. I have no doubt about it." He claimed that an undercurrent against the ruling BJP-led NDA is there among all segments of the society.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 April 2024, 17:23 IST)
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticsJairam RameshHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT