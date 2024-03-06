Congress will repeal CAA if voted to power: Pawan Khera

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Khera said, “The cut-off date of 1971 is sacrosanct for Assam. But CAA will take it away and 2014 will be the cut-off date."

He was referring to the cut-off date of March 25, 1971, for granting Indian citizenship to people entering Assam from Bangladesh, according to the Assam Accord.