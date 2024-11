Court orders registration of FIR against IAS officer for harassing subordinate in Assam

Nalbari district's Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate P Goswami noted that "some incidents" took place during Lok Sabha elections and hence ordered to register the then Paschim Nalbari Circle Officer (CO) Arpana Sarmah's FIR against her superior and District Commissioner (DC) Varnali Deka.