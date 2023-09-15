Explained | Row over Assam CM's wife's company 'getting Rs 10 cr central subsidy'

A war of words erupted between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over allegations that a company associated with Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma received a government subsidy of Rs 10 crore.
How the controversy began?
The controversy began on Wednesday with the Congress claiming that a media and entertainment company, linked to Sarma's wife, received Rs 10 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, a charge vehemently denied by the BJP leader.
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said the Ministry of Food Processing website indicated that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s company, Pride East Entertainments Private Limited, received Rs 10 crore as part of a credit-linked subsidy.
"The Ministry of Food Processing website clearly shows the name of the person and the company she is associated with. The Rs 10 crore government grant has also been approved. Please report to the Union Minister if their website has been hacked."
Himanta responded claiming his wife was innocent. "I would like to reiterate again with full responsibility that my wife and the company she is associated with have not taken or received any subsidies from the Government of India."
Spat takes a ugly turn
The social media spat between the two leaders took a ugly turn.
On Thursday, Himanta, without naming Gogoi’s father – former chief minister Tarun Gogoi – said that during the pandemic, ''one of Assam's tallest politicians experienced post-Covid complications. We advised his family to transfer him to Delhi for better treatment, with the state government covering the expenses. However, his distinguished son refused to take the patient to Delhi''.
While no names were mentioned, his comments were perceived as a reference to Tarun Gogoi and his son Gaurav Gogoi. Notably, Tarun Gogoi died at Gauhati Medical College Hospital in 2021 following post-Covid complications.
With his father being dragged in the conversation, Gogoi responded asserting his gratefulness to the doctors and asking the CM to "take a break". Gogoi also shared a link to a YouTube video in which his father was seen saying in Assamese that “he had never met a person who could touch his feet and put a dagger in his back at the same time“.
Himanta responded acknowledging disagreements with Tarun Gogoi, but added, "your family has done lots of injustice to me from 2010".
"And your family has done lots of injustice to me from 2010. However, during the unfortunate Covid-19 period, I visited him inside the hospital, risking my own life, to ensure he received the best treatment," Himanta said.
The verbal spat ended with a sarcastic "thank you" from Gogoi. "Thank you and you’re welcome. I don’t know why you raised such a personal traumatic issue in the first place."
Himanta's wife's response to the allegations
Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has threatened the Congress leader with a defamation suit of Rs 10 crore for his alleged "slanderous campaign" against her company, Pride East Entertainments Private Limited.
Chaos in Assam Assembly
Chaos rocked the Assam assembly on Friday as opposition MLAs sought a discussion over the allegation against Sarma's wife, leading to three adjournments before they walked out of the House for the rest of the day.
(With agency inputs)