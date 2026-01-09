Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

First pan-IIT wellbeing summit begins in Guwahati, seeks to jointly address issues

The three-day long Summit seeks to exchange ideas, best practices and suggestions towards addressing the wellbeing issues of the communities in the campus in the IITs.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 17:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 17:58 IST
AssamGuwahati

Follow us on :

Follow Us