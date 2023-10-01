Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Himanta cleans road, washes Gandhi statue's feet as part of 'Swachhata' drive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday cleaned a road with a broom and washed the feet of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during an hour-long 'shramdaan' as part of a nationwide cleanliness drive.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 10:15 IST

Follow Us

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday cleaned a road with a broom and washed the feet of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during an hour-long 'shramdaan' as part of a nationwide cleanliness drive.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for 'shramdaan' (voluntary labour) for 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign a day before Gandhi Jayanti, the CM wielded a broom and cleaned a portion of a road leading to Gandhi Mandap near Ulubari Chariali in Guwahati. Later, he washed the feet of the Gandhi statue.

'Bapu's ideals and principles will continue to guide us. On the call by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we've an opportunity to script a new chapter in history!' Sarma wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Together, let's envision and work towards a #GarbageFreeIndia," he added.

Sarma was joined by his cabinet colleague Ashok Singhal, Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita and senior government officials.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora carried out the cleanliness drive on the Directorate of Agriculture campus. He appealed to the residents of Assam to take active steps in maintaining cleanliness of their surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 October 2023, 10:15 IST)
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT