I-T Dept summons Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah

Reacting to the summons, Borah said he does not fear organisations like the ED, CBI or the I-T Department.

"Assam CM has ED, I-T and CBI. He can do anything with these organisations. Those who had a fear of them had already left Congress and joined the BJP. We are still in Congress because we do not have any fear. Let him do whatever he wishes," he said.

The Congress leader said he had never seen the I-T office in Guwahati but would be able to see it now.

"I have got a notice for the first time. Tomorrow, I cannot go as I have a pre-fixed programme. My CA will go and represent me," he added.