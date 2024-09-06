IIT, Airbus India ink pact for global training centre in Guwahati

Guwahati: The IIT Guwahati and Airbus India Private Limited on Friday signed an agreement to set up a global skilling centre in aviation and logistics in order to address the shortage of skilled professionals in the growing logistics sector in the country's Northeastern region.

The agreement was signed between Devendra Jalihal, director of IIT-G, and Rémi Maillard, president and managing director, Airbus India Private Limited, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The collaboration aligns with the Centre's UDAAN Scheme, which aims to foster development and socio-economic reforms across the country, IIT-G said in a statement.

"This center will address the critical shortage of skilled professionals in the logistics sector, which is essential for the growth of global trade and commerce. It will provide comprehensive training and development programs to equip individuals with the skills necessary to meet industry demands. The partnership aims to enhance employment opportunities and career advancement for individuals in the northeastern region while improving service quality in aviation and logistics industries," said the statement.