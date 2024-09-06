IIT, Airbus India ink pact for global training centre in Guwahati

Guwahati: The IIT Guwahati and Airbus India Private Limited on Friday signed an agreement to set up a global skilling centre in aviation and logistics in order to address the shortage of skilled professionals in the growing logistics sector in the country's Northeastern region.
The agreement was signed between Devendra Jalihal, director of IIT-G, and Rémi Maillard, president and managing director, Airbus India Private Limited, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The collaboration aligns with the Centre's UDAAN Scheme, which aims to foster development and socio-economic reforms across the country, IIT-G said in a statement.
"This center will address the critical shortage of skilled professionals in the logistics sector, which is essential for the growth of global trade and commerce. It will provide comprehensive training and development programs to equip individuals with the skills necessary to meet industry demands. The partnership aims to enhance employment opportunities and career advancement for individuals in the northeastern region while improving service quality in aviation and logistics industries," said the statement.
CM Sarma said, "The collaboration will focus on key areas such as transportation, hospitality, skilling, and logistics—each with significant potential for growth. I assure the IIT family that students participating in these programs will receive adequate scholarships to help them excel in their pursuit of new careers.”
Director of IIT-G, Devendra Jalihal said the initiative would empower the youth of Assam and the northeastern region, fostering innovation, economic growth, and a brighter future for all. "Together, we aim to create a sustainable ecosystem that will enhance the region's contribution to global trade and aviation.”
Officials of Assam government said with aviation activities in the Northeast increasing, there is an urgent need for trained manpower to cater to the needs in the airports and logistics sectors. Under the collaboration, IIT Guwahati will organize courses, onboard students, and provide the necessary infrastructure and logistical support.
In the initial phase, Airbus will supply trainers, training materials, and tools from the Airbus Beyond catalog for short-term courses. Following this, Airbus will enable IIT Guwahati faculty to conduct ‘Train the Trainer’ programs, allowing them to independently deliver Airbus courses while maintaining the curriculum, materials, and tools. Additionally, the partnership plans to co-curate long-term courses in the later phase.
The entire program will be established at IIT Guwahati, with guidance and close coordination from Assam government and all state governments in the northeastern region, aiming to target students across the region.