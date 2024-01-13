IIT-Guwahati researchers come up with novel organic waste management technology

Speaking about the novel technique, Prof Ajay S Kalamdhad, department of civil engineering at IIT Guwahati, who led the research, said, "We optimised the RDC technique and combined it with vermicomposting to reduce the duration of biodegradation. The earthworms, Eisenia fetida, can acclimatize faster to partially degraded organic matter from the drum compost and produce vermicompost in just 27 days."

The microbial composition of the compost was identified through metagenomic analysis. The final product was proven to be non-toxic and safe to be used as a nutrient-rich soil conditioner (with 4.2 per cent total nitrogen) derived from waste.