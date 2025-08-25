Menu
IndiGo flight with Assam CM Himanta diverted to Agartala due to bad weather in Guwahati

The aircraft, later, flew to Guwahati after an improvement in the weather conditions in Guwahati, said KC Meena, the director of the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport at Agartala.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 06:16 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 06:16 IST
