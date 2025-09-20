Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Markets shut, fans in tears: Assam grapples with shock after Zubeen Garg's sudden demise

Multiple FIRs lodged against organiser of the Northeast Festival in Singapore; CID to probe the case
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 17:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 17:10 IST
India NewsAssamZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us