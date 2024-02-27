No of educated jobless youths soars 7-times in Assam in 2022: Economic Survey

Terming it a huge challenge before the state, the Economic Survey, Assam for 2023-24 stated that the size of the educated job seekers is considerably high with new registration jumping by a whopping over seven times in just a single year.

"From the records of the live register of Employment Exchanges, the registered educated job seekers stood at 9,83,093 in 2022 as against 1,37,865 during 2021," it added.