'Not political but matter of life and death for me': Himanta says Muslim population rose to 40% in Assam

'We have lost many districts. This is not a political issue for me. It is a matter of life and death for me;, the Assam CM said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 09:05 IST

Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called the 'changing demography of the state as a 'big issue' for him. Speaking on rising Muslim population of the northeastern state, Sarma said it has reached 40 per cent from 12 in 1951 and it was a point of concern for him.

"We have lost many districts. This is not a political issue for me. It is a matter of life and death for me," Sarma remark during a press conference in Ranchi.

Sarma has often been seen publicly putting out statements criticial of the Muslim community. He had said earlier, during the Lok Sabha election campaigns in the state, said the saffron party does not want to win in Dhubri in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a Muslim dominated Lok Sabha constituency in western Assam.

Published 17 July 2024, 09:05 IST
India NewsAssamMuslimsHimanta Biswa Sarma

