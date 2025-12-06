Menu
CPI(M), LDF never had links with Jamaat-e-Islami, did not seek their votes, claims Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

He alleged that it is the Jamaat-e-Islami which shapes the political agenda of the Congress and also contributes to UDF poll campaigns.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 13:32 IST
Published 06 December 2025, 13:32 IST
Indian PoliticsPinarayi Vijayan

