Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

One arrested with heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Cachar

The CM said a special operation was conducted by the police on June 21 night at National Highway 37 at Chalchapra, and a vehicle was intercepted.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 17:32 IST
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 17:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Guwahati: One person was arrested with heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on June 22.

In a post on X, Sarma said a special operation was conducted by the police on Friday night at National Highway 37 at Chalchapra, and a vehicle was intercepted.

"Upon thorough search, 974 gm of heroin costing Rs 5cr, which was being transported from a neighbouring State was recovered from the vehicle," he said.

One person has been apprehended in the case, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2024, 17:32 IST
India NewsAssamCrimeHimanta Biswa SarmaDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT