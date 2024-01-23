Poachers kill prized one-horned rhino in Kaziranga in Assam, horn missing

Guwahati: A female one-horned rhino was killed by suspected poachers on Sunday in Kaziranga National Park, the world's largest home for one-horned rhinos, in Assam.
The carcass of the adult rhino was found by forest staff at Maklung anti-poaching camp under Agoratoli range of the park at around 7.30am on Monday. "The horn of the dead rhino was found missing," said a statement issued by Kaziranag authority. "Although the post mortem report is awaited, the forest and police personnel have jointly intensified the operation in search of the poachers. Senior police and forest officials are also camping in the area," director of the park, Sonali Ghosh said, in a statement on Monday evening.
This was the first such rhino poaching case in Kaziranga since March 2023 while no rhino was killed during 2022. Manas National Park, another home of the rhinos in Assam, however, reported rhino poaching cases in 2023.
With 2,613 rhinos, the 1,300sq km Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is the biggest habitat of the famous one-horned rhinos and is a Unesco World Heritage Site. Kaziranga is also one of the biggest tourist centres in the country. But the threat of poaching has still remained a concern.
Rhino horns are smuggled by an international gang of wildlife parts traders to Southeast Asian nations, mainly to China. The parts are used in preparation of traditional medicines and for decorative items.