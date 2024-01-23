Poachers kill prized one-horned rhino in Kaziranga in Assam, horn missing

Guwahati: A female one-horned rhino was killed by suspected poachers on Sunday in Kaziranga National Park, the world's largest home for one-horned rhinos, in Assam.

The carcass of the adult rhino was found by forest staff at Maklung anti-poaching camp under Agoratoli range of the park at around 7.30am on Monday. "The horn of the dead rhino was found missing," said a statement issued by Kaziranag authority. "Although the post mortem report is awaited, the forest and police personnel have jointly intensified the operation in search of the poachers. Senior police and forest officials are also camping in the area," director of the park, Sonali Ghosh said, in a statement on Monday evening.