'Pride walk' in Assam town for gender-neutral toilets in educational institutions

Queer rights activist Rituparna led the initiative in the eastern town of the state.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 16:50 IST

Dibrugarh: People from different walks of life came out on the streets of Dibrugarh in Assam, demanding gender-neutral toilets in educational institutions of the state.

They collectively emphasised that access to safe and inclusive washrooms is a fundamental right, participating in the 'pride walk' on Saturday.

Queer rights activist Rituparna led the initiative in the eastern town of the state.

Rituparna, who has recently been appointed as a member of the state Transgender Welfare Board, said, "For the transgender community, using a restroom should never be a source of anxiety. Access to hygienic and inclusive sanitation facilities is a fundamental right and I hope all educational institutions in Assam will consider creating gender-neutral washrooms."

More than 100 people participated in the walk, lending their support to the cause.

