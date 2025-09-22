<p>Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that a second postmortem of Zubeen Garg's body will be conducted on Tuesday at Guwahati hospital following demand from a section of people. </p><p>The singer passed away on Friday while scuba diving. </p>.Zubeen Garg taken out to sea by Singapore-based friend despite objection.<p>His mortal remains were brought home and are kept in a glass casket draped with a traditional Assamese 'gamosa'.</p><p>The body would remain at the stadium for public homage through Monday, before the funeral at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday.</p>