Shah Rukh Khan receives first-ever National Award, ends 30-year-old wait

<p>The 'King of Bollywood,' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shah-rukh-khan">Shah Rukh Khan</a>, has won the most prestigious National Award in the best actor category for his 2023 release, <em>Jawan</em>. </p><p>With a career spanning more than thirty years, SRK has finally achieved a long-awaited milestone by winning his first National Award for <em>Jawan</em>, also starring Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.</p><p>Dressed in a black bandhgala, Shah Rukh Khan graced the 71st National Awards in New Delhi on September 23 and received the Best Actor award, marking a historic moment in his illustrious career.</p>.<p>His performance in <em>Jawan</em> received widespread praise from the audience and critics. From showcasing his impeccable acting range to performing daredevil stunts, SRK delivered a performance that impressed audiences & critics. The movie emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.</p> .<p>Talking about his recent work, Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial, <em>The Ba***ds of Bollywood</em>, which created much buzz among fans.</p><p>Up next, the superstar is gearing up for his highly anticipated film <em>King</em>, directed by Siddharth Anand. <em>King</em> also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, and is slated for a 2026 release. </p><p>The film will also mark yet another exciting reunion between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Currently shooting with Suhana & Deepika, SRK’s upcoming project has already built massive anticipation.</p>