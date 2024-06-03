Several rivers in Assam flowing above danger level: Central Water Commission

New Delhi: Several rivers in Assam continue to flow above the danger level amid incessant rain, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The commission's latest bulletin highlights critical water levels at various monitoring sites, indicating severe and above-normal flood situations.

Three sites in Assam have severe flood situation where the water level is touching or exceeding the danger level but below the highest flood mark, while three sites have above-normal flood situation, according to the bulletin.

The CWC said more than 39,000 people displaced by flood are taking shelter in 193 relief camps in different districts. Another 82 relief distribution centres are also operational.

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF and local administration, while medical teams have also been deployed in the affected areas.

Damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges and other property, has been reported from different districts.