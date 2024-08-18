Special DGP holds review meetings in Assam; multiple SITs formed to crack ULFA(I) bomb cases

Dibrugarh: Assam Police has formed multiple special investigation teams in 10 districts where "bomb-like substances" were found, following claims by the banned ULFA(I) of planting explosives in 24 locations to trigger serial blasts on Independence Day, a senior official said on Sunday.

Special DGP Harmeet Singh is touring the state and holding a series of security meetings with police officials of each district after the major intelligence lapse, giving ammunition to the opposition to demand "immediate resignation" of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

"Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been formed to investigate the 10 cases where bomb-like substances were found. We are looking forward to the safety and security of the public. Nobody will be spared if found involved in planting the materials," Singh told reporters here.