Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump 'no longer has plans' to visit India for Quad Summit: Report

Trump and Modi had spoken over the phone on June 17, a 35-minute phone call that happened as Trump returned to Washington from the G7 Summit in Canada, which PM Modi also attended.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 14:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 14:38 IST
World newsUSNarendra ModiDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us