ULFA pact will give highest level of protection to the indigenous Assamese: Assam CM

Guwahati: The pact signed with the pro-talks group of insurgent group ULFA recently will give highest level of protection to the indigenous people of Assam by ensuring political representation in the state Assembly and land rights," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.
During his customary press interaction on New Year's day, Sarma said the peace pact assured that the 2023 delimitation exercise carried out in Assam would guarantee representation of the indigenous Assamese people in at least 96 Assembly constituencies in the Brahmaputra valley and another eight in the Barak Valley. Assam at present has 126 Assembly seats.
"As the ULFA pact promised that the formula adopted in the recent delimitation exercise in Assam would be followed in the next delimitation — this will guarantee representation of the indigenous people in at least 104 constituencies for another 30 to 40 years. The pact also promised that steps would be taken to check transfer of voters from one constituency to another and protection of land," Sarma said.
"ULFA was formed with the demand for sovereign Assam. No one can get sovereignty. But the pact can provide the highest level of protection to the Assamese people under the Constitution. The pro-talks group has got more than what we could think about as far as protecting the indigenous people of the state is concerned," he said.
The CM's statement comes at a time many in Assam have criticized the ULFA pact saying it failed to address the concerns about the threats posed to the indigenous Assamese from "illegal migrants" from neighbouring Bangladesh — the very reason why ULFA was formed in 1979.
'In touch with Paresh Baruah'
Sarma further said that he is 'in touch' with fugitive leader of ULFA-Independent, Paresh Baruah, who is yet to join the peace process and is bent on his demand for discussion on the subject of "sovereignty of Assam."
"I will keep on talking to him. He may not agree for talks so early but constant discussion may bring some results. I have asked my MLAs and Ministers also to speak to him and brief him about the development activities we have taken in Assam," Sarma said.
He added, "I have also asked the police not to track them. He is away from Assam for a long time and is not aware of the changes the state has seen since then. I want him to come to Assam for at least 15 days to see the development and that present day Assamese youths don't want sovereignty. They want jobs, infrastructure and opportunities to progress. I hope he will understand the sentiments of the people now."
Talking about development activities in 2023, Sarma said two peace accords were signed with insurgent groups and 11 accords have been signed with 31 militant groups since 2021, when he became the CM.
The state's GDP increased to 5.75 lakh crores in 2023 and tax collection also went up by 18 per cent, he said, adding that some big investments are expected in 2014 given the restoration of the peaceful atmosphere in Assam.