ULFA pact will give highest level of protection to the indigenous Assamese: Assam CM

Guwahati: The pact signed with the pro-talks group of insurgent group ULFA recently will give highest level of protection to the indigenous people of Assam by ensuring political representation in the state Assembly and land rights," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

During his customary press interaction on New Year's day, Sarma said the peace pact assured that the 2023 delimitation exercise carried out in Assam would guarantee representation of the indigenous Assamese people in at least 96 Assembly constituencies in the Brahmaputra valley and another eight in the Barak Valley. Assam at present has 126 Assembly seats.

"As the ULFA pact promised that the formula adopted in the recent delimitation exercise in Assam would be followed in the next delimitation — this will guarantee representation of the indigenous people in at least 104 constituencies for another 30 to 40 years. The pact also promised that steps would be taken to check transfer of voters from one constituency to another and protection of land," Sarma said.

"ULFA was formed with the demand for sovereign Assam. No one can get sovereignty. But the pact can provide the highest level of protection to the Assamese people under the Constitution. The pro-talks group has got more than what we could think about as far as protecting the indigenous people of the state is concerned," he said.

The CM's statement comes at a time many in Assam have criticized the ULFA pact saying it failed to address the concerns about the threats posed to the indigenous Assamese from "illegal migrants" from neighbouring Bangladesh — the very reason why ULFA was formed in 1979.