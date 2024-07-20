Unable to digest 'moral defeat', BJP resorting to 'communal politics': Gaurav Gogoi

Hitting out at the UP order, Gogoi said, "What type of society are they (BJP) trying to form? Will we decide which shop we will go into on the basis of the owner's name?"

Pointing out that a person's caste, religion and tribe can be deduced from his or her name in India, the Congress MP said, "The BJP wants to form a society where caste, religion, tribe of the owner will determine who goes there and who doesn't. Will there be peace and harmony in such a society?"

Gogoi, who represents Assam's Jorhat constituency in the Lower House of Parliament, claimed that the public have "rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics of mangalsutra" in the elections.