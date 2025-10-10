Menu
Zubeen Garg's personal security officers arrested in singer's death case

Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, deputed by the government as part of Garg's security detail, were suspended by the Assam Police on Tuesday after multiple rounds of questioning, an official said.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 06:57 IST
Published 10 October 2025, 06:57 IST
