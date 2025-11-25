<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Tuesday tabled a bill in the assembly to ban polygamy.</p><p>With permission from the Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Sarma introduced The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025.</p>.Zubeen Garg's death 'plain and simple murder': CM Himanta tells Assam Assembly.<p>It was introduced in the absence of opposition Congress, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal MLAs, who staged a walkout after a discussion on the death of singer Zubeen Garg.</p><p>The bill was tabled on the first day of the Winter Session, and it will be taken up for discussion and passage on a later date.</p>