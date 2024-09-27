Assembly Elections 2024 Live | Ahead of Maharashtra polls, NCP (SP) neta's wife compares Laden to Abdul Kalam; BJP launches attack
Hello readers! Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a BJP Parivartan Rally in Dhanbad where he urged the voters to give BJP a second consecutive term. Ahead of the final phase of the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP got a boost in Jammu as advocate Ankur Sharma merged his Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal with the saffron party on Thursday. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across the nation.
These elections are not being contested by Congress or NC but by the people of J&K against this dictatorial government: Uday Bhanu Chib
07:5627 Sep 2024
Forming government in J&K with immense support of the people: Ravinder Raina
07:5627 Sep 2024
Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal merges with BJP
11:1627 Sep 2024
We, along with the people of Maharashtra, are ready and eagerly waiting for the elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey
VIDEO | "We, along with the people of Maharashtra, are ready and eagerly waiting for the elections. If the Chief Election Commissioner has come to Mumbai, we welcome him, but I hope he hasn’t come just as someone's messenger. I don't know what kind of review he has come to… pic.twitter.com/Ev6V6HDX13
My plan is to develop this area into a greater Gulmarg, which is the only solution to lift people out of poverty here: NC candidate from Gulmarg, Farooq Ahmad Shah
VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: "This area (Gulmarg) has tremendous potential, especially in the tourism sector. My plan is to develop this area into a greater Gulmarg, which is the only solution to lift people out of poverty here. The area has immense… pic.twitter.com/Eg39w4nHzd
#WATCH | Jammu, J&K | Newly-appointed president of the Indian Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib says, "First of all, I would like to thank Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for giving this opportunity to a man from an ordinary family in Jammu...We will further strengthen Youth… pic.twitter.com/kpJFR0B3Y0
#WATCH | RS Pura, J&K | J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina says, "... There is a huge wave of the BJP in J&K. We are forming government in J&K with the immense support of the people. The next CM of J&K will be from BJP. I thank all the people of J&K across castes... Mehbooba Mufti… pic.twitter.com/oKtAxJ8tEf