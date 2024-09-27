Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Live | Ahead of Maharashtra polls, NCP (SP) neta's wife compares Laden to Abdul Kalam; BJP launches attack

Hello readers! Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a BJP Parivartan Rally in Dhanbad where he urged the voters to give BJP a second consecutive term. Ahead of the final phase of the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP got a boost in Jammu as advocate Ankur Sharma merged his Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal with the saffron party on Thursday. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across the nation.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 05:46 IST

Highlights
09:5627 Sep 2024

These elections are not being contested by Congress or NC but by the people of J&K against this dictatorial government: Uday Bhanu Chib

07:5627 Sep 2024

Forming government in J&K with immense support of the people: Ravinder Raina

07:5627 Sep 2024

Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal merges with BJP

11:1627 Sep 2024

We, along with the people of Maharashtra, are ready and eagerly waiting for the elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey

11:0727 Sep 2024

Ahead of Maharashtra polls, NCP (SP) neta's wife compares Laden to Abdul Kalam; BJP launches attack

09:5627 Sep 2024

My plan is to develop this area into a greater Gulmarg, which is the only solution to lift people out of poverty here: NC candidate from Gulmarg, Farooq Ahmad Shah

09:5627 Sep 2024

07:5627 Sep 2024

Published 27 September 2024, 04:21 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiJ&KHaryanaJharkhandAssembly electionsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

